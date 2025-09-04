Go Back
  Published
    3 Images

    Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders during the 2025 season

    The Kansas City Chiefs' cheerleading squad will be out in full force during the 2025 season. The team is expected to have a solid year.

  • Chiefs cheerleaders at a preseason game
    Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders perform on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 22, 2025.
    Denny Medley/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • A side look at Chiefs cheerleaders
    Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders perform during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 22, 2025.
    Denny Medley/Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Cheerleaders run onto the field
    The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders run on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 22, 2025.
    Denny Medley/Imagn Images / IMAGN
