Kansas City Chiefs: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Kansas City Chiefs finished 12-4 during the 2019 season, eventually winning the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have five picks going into the draft. One of their picks was acquired from their Super Bowl opponents, the San Francisco 49ers.

Last year, the Chiefs didn’t have a first-round pick in the draft. The team selected twice in the second round, picking wide receiver Mecole Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill. Both players were key in the team’s road to the championship.

Here are the Chiefs’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 32 overall

Second Round, No. 63 overall (from SF)

Third Round, No. 96 overall

Fourth Round, No. 138 overall

Fifth Round, No. 177 overall

Here are some of the Chiefs’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Antonio Hamilton, CB (signed from NYG)

DeAndre Washington, RB (signed from LV)

Mike Remmers, OL (signed from NYG)

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE (signed from CLE)

DEPARTURES

Blake Bell, TE (signed with DAL)

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE (signed with MIA)

Jordan Lucas, S (signed with CHI)

Kendall Fuller, CB (signed with WAS)

Reggie Ragland, LB (signed with DET)

Stefan Wisniewski, OL (signed with PIT)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Cameron Erving, OL

Darron Lee, LB

David Wells, TE

Keith Reaser, CB

LeSean McCoy, RB

Marcus Kemp, WR

Matt Moore, QB

Morris Claiborne, CB

Spencer Ware, RB

Terrell Suggs, LB

Xavier Williams, DT