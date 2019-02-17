Kaepernick wants to play in NFL, his lawyer eyes the New England Patriots

The lawyer for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said in an interview Saturday that his client still wants to play in the NFL, and predicted that the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are likely two teams with interest.

Mark Geragos, the attorney, told CNN that he believes in the next few weeks “somebody is going to step up and do the right thing.”

He said that the Panthers and the Patriots could make a play for the quarterback.

"It would not surprise me is Bob Kraft [the owner of the Patriots] makes a move," he said.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played a down of football since the 2016 season, accused NFL owners of colluding with each other to keep him out of the league over his protest during the national anthem.

The grievance with the National Football League, which was filed in 2017, has been resolved, his lawyers announced Friday.