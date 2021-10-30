Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colin Kaepernick
Published

Colin Kaepernick likens NFL process to slavery in Netflix special

“Colin in Black & White” aims to show the former NFL quarterback's life from high school to his current work as an activist

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
US Olympic athletes 'looking for their Colin Kaepernick payday': Clay Travis Video

US Olympic athletes 'looking for their Colin Kaepernick payday': Clay Travis

Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns her back on the American flag during the national anthem at track and field trials; Talk radio host Clay Travis reacts.

Colin Kaepernick's Netflix special drew scrutiny this week as the former NFL quarterback who hasn't played a down of football compared the NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery.

"Colin in Black & White" explored the former NFL star’s life from high school to the events that supposedly led him to become an advocate for social justice. One clip that had gone viral on social media showed Kaepernick comparing the scrutiny players receive from coaches to that of slavers

"What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic," Kaepernick says while walking through a staged NFL practice field. "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance."

COLIN KAEPERNICK STILL TRAINING TO GET BACK INTO NFL, LEAD TEAM TO SUPER BOWL AGAIN

"No boundary respect," Kaepernick, who earned over $40 million during his time in the NFL, continued. "No dignity left intact."

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (Associated Press)

A line of actors playing NFL prospects, all of them Black, then walk by Kaepernick before morphing into slaves at an auction with shackles on while White slave owners bid on them. 

At one point, the owners start whipping the players as Kaepernick attempts to make the comparison between the abuse slaves suffered in the United States and the NFL combine process that determines which players are drafted into the league.

Kaepernick and his series drew strong criticism on Twitter after the clip made its way across social media. 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands on the field before their NFL pre-season football game against the Denver Broncos in San Francisco, California, U.S. August 8, 2013.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands on the field before their NFL pre-season football game against the Denver Broncos in San Francisco, California, U.S. August 8, 2013. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo)

COLIN KAEPERNICK: TIMELINE OF FORMER NFL QB'S KNEELING PROTESTS

Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 for sitting and kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the 49ers due to what he said was a protest against police brutality in the United States. The next year, he opted out of his contract to become a free agent and failed to make his way onto another NFL roster.

Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created Mr. Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, U.S., November 16, 2019. 

Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created Mr. Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, U.S., November 16, 2019.  (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former quarterback has insisted that his failure to rejoin the league was due to being blacklisted by NFL owners who opposed his anthem protests. He sued the NFL and ultimately received an undisclosed settlement. 

Since his NFL days, Kaepernick has scored endorsements with major companies like Nike, a Netflix deal, and other agreements that have reportedly netted him tens of millions of dollars.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 