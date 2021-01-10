Justin Thomas apologizes after caught muttering anti-gay slur: 'I'm extremely embarrassed'

Justin Thomas’ frustration landed him in some hot water Saturday.

Thomas said a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Championship in Hawaii. He was heard muttering the f-word slur on the fourth hole after missing a chance at par and settling for a bogey.

"It's inexcusable. I, first off, I just apologize," he told reporters after the round. "I mean, there's no excuse. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man, there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that."

Thomas added: "It’s terrible. I mean, I'm extremely embarrassed, it's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do, but it's, unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."

Thomas, one of the world’s top golfers on the PGA Tour, said he didn’t realize he said it until after the round.

"I'm speechless ... I found out when I got done on the golf course or when I got done with my round. I mean, it's bad. There's no other way to put it," he said.

"I need to do better, I need to be better, it's definitely a learning experience, but, yeah, I just, I deeply apologize to everybody and anybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it."

It’s unclear if Thomas will face discipline.