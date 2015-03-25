Justin Masterson and Jason Giambi lead Cleveland to a win over Dodgers and Hyun-Jin Ryu, 4-0

Jason Giambi drove in two runs and Justin Masterson outpitched Hyun-Jin Ryu on Wednesday, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 42-year-old Giambi signed a minor league deal with Cleveland just ahead of the start of spring training with hopes of playing one more season in an 18-year career. He singled and hit a sacrifice fly to pace the Indians offense.

Masterson pitched three-hit ball with four scoreless innings. He struck out three, while inducing three double-play grounders.

Ryu agreed to a $36 million, six-year deal with Los Angeles in December. He allowed two runs on three hits in three innings. The five-time Korean Baseball Organization strikeout leader, struck out five.