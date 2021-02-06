Justin Herbert wins AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Herbert was given the award at the NFL Honors on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick of the 2020 draft and he took over the starting job after a freak injury to then-starter Tyrod Taylor. He then went on to have a fantastic rookie season in which he set the record for most touchdowns and completions by a rookie.

He beat out Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson for the award.

EAGLES ASKING FOR THIS IN CARSON WENTZ TRADE: REPORT

Herbert was 396-for-495 with 4,335 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes for the Chargers. He threw three or more touchdown passes five times during the season.

Los Angeles finished the season 7-9 and third in the AFC West division.

The Chargers and Herbert are set up for success on the offensive end for the next few years. Herbert has targets like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to throw to and Austin Ekeler is carrying the ball.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles will be entering the 2021 season with a new head coach in Brandon Staley. Herbert will have to adjust to a new playbook next season but his potential is immense.