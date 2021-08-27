Justin Herbert handling the pressure 'so easily,' Chargers' backup QB says

Justin Herbert is entering his second season as the Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback and he got a big vote of confidence from veteran Chase Daniel.

Daniel is set to back up Herbert this season. He had nothing but praise for Herbert, who is looking to build upon his Rookie of the Year Award-winning season.

"Him and I have had really good conversations about his progression as a quarterback," Daniel told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. "I’ve told him, ‘Hey, listen, it’s obviously what you do on the field. But it’s so much more than that. It’s how you treat the guys in the locker room. It’s how you interact with the coaches. How you interact with the cooking staff. How you interact with the equipment staff. It’s everything that goes into it.’ A lot of guys don’t understand that. It’s a lot of pressure, but he just handles it so easily. It just comes natural to him."

Daniel has been a journeyman backup in the NFL. The former Missouri standout played for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. He’s appeared in 69 games and started in five of them.

He told the newspaper Herbert sought him out once he signed with Los Angeles.

"… That showed me how humble he is and just how much he wants to learn. It wasn’t even about the offense. It was like, ‘How do you see the week going in season? How do you think I should best prepare? How do you do this?’ I have some advice, but he’s going to do what he thinks best. But I thought that was really cool," he said.

Herbert had 31 touchdown passes with 4,336 passing yards.

The Chargers start its season against the Washington Football Team on Sept. 12.