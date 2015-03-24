Justin Gordon's 15 points lead 5 in double figures as Wofford beats Florida National 88-57

Justin Gordon was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field, his 15 points leading four others into double figures as Wofford remained perfect at home with an 88-57 defeat of Florida National on Saturday.

Lee Skinner and Derrick Brooks each scored 13 for the Terriers (7-2), who are 4-0 at home, and Spencer Collins added 12 points, Jaylen Allen 10.

The Conquistadors (4-4) of the USCAA are in their second year of offering athletics and were led by 13 points by Quantavis Hall, 12 from Regan O'Rourke and 10 from Aldor Kola.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Collins and Brooks helped Wofford stake a 13-point lead early, and the Terriers were never threatened, growing leads as big as 35-points in the runaway second half.

Wofford shot 54 percent (33 of 61) and outscored the Conquistadors in every category — 40-16 in the paint, 27-9 off turnovers, 38-16 from the bench.