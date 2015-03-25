Justin Goodwin's 17-yard TD run gives Rutgers a 55-52 win over SMU in 3OT

Rutgers freshman Justin Goodwin's 17-yard touchdown run gave the Scarlet Knights a 55-52 victory over SMU in three overtimes Saturday.

The Knights survived SMU's rallies from two 21-point deficits in the first game in the new American Athletic Conference for both Rutgers (4-1 overall) and the Mustangs (1-4).

SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert led the comeback with a career-high five touchdown passes. He added a game-tying 2-point conversion pass with 1:19 remaining in regulation, two rushing touchdowns in overtime and a Mustangs-record 484 passing yards.

Rutgers matched Gilbert's overtime scores with two touchdown passes to Leonte Carroo from Gary Nova, who totaled four scoring passes and a rushing touchdown.

Goodwin came off the bench to score three touchdowns and account for 222 yards rushing and receiving. The true freshman from Summit, N.J., had played in only two of Rutgers' first four games, carrying 7 times for 44 yards.