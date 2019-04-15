Brother involved in Jussie Smollett hoax attack wins amateur boxing title

One of the two brothers who reportedly told Chicago police they were paid by “Empire” star Jussie Smollett to help stage a racist, anti-gay attack against Smollett has won an amateur boxing title.

Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo won by technical knockout in the first round of the annual Chicago Golden Gloves boxing championship Friday night at a stadium in the Chicago suburb of Cicero, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Osundairo won the senior novice division – for fighters age 21 to 35 with less fighting experience – at the 178-pound weight, the Tribune reported.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S ALLEGED HATE CRIME ATTACK: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Chicago police claim Smollett paid Osundairo and his older brother Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo $3,500 – via check – to help him orchestrate a Jan. 29 racist and homophobic attack on Smollett because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox TV show and was looking to promote his career.

Police have said the brothers are bodybuilders and aspiring actors who knew Smollett.

Smollett, who has maintained the attack was real, was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to police. Those charges were dropped unexpectedly in late March by State’s Attorney Kim Fox.

The Chicago Police Department sued Smollett in civil court for wasting police resources on the alleged hoax. Foxx has asked the inspector general to review her office’s handling of the case.