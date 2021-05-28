Julius Randle on Knicks fan's spitting incident: 'There's no place for that'

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle said Friday the fan who spit on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Yong crossed the line.

Randle talked to the media about the fan behavior at Madison Square Garden. Video on social media showed a fan spitting on Young while he was trying to inbound the ball. It didn’t appear that Young felt the liquid hit him, as he didn’t react at all to the moment.

"I don't care if it's our home crowd or not, there's no place for that," Randle said. "We've got to protect the players and that's just disrespectful.

"I know it's our fans, and I love our fans, but you see a guy on the street, you wouldn't spit on him. You wouldn't disrespect somebody like that. I don't care what arena it's in, whose fan base it is, there's just absolutely no place for disrespecting anybody in any capacity -- and especially spitting on a man. That's ridiculous."

The incident occurred during New York’s Game 2 victory over the Hawks. The win evened the series at one game apiece.

The Knicks announced Thursday the fan was banned from Madison Square Garden indefinitely.

"We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities," the team said.

Game 3 is set for Friday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.