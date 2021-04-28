Julius Erving explains why LeBron James didn't make his two all-time NBA teams

Hall of Famer Julius Erving put together his all-time NBA first and second teams during an appearance on the "Posted Up" podcast, and he chose not to include Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on either one.

Erving had Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Elgin Baylor on his first team, and his second team was made up of Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The reason why Erving didn’t include James?

"He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams," he said. "When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team."

For the first seven years of his career, James starred on the Cavaliers, and he was surrounded by little to no talent with players like Shannon Brown, Daniel Gibson and Damon Jones. That led to "The Decision," which was when James headed to South Beach to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami to play for the Heat.

As a member of the Heat, James led the franchise to two NBA titles, and he was the MVP of both Finals. When he left Miami to go back to Cleveland, he teamed up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love and eventually led the Cavs to their first title.

Now, as a member of the Lakers, James and Anthony Davis have paired up, and they are one of the most formidable duos in all of basketball. Last season, James, who was the NBA Finals MVP for a fourth time, led the Lakers to their 17th championship in franchise history.