Julius Erving blasts Brooklyn Nets for 'buying' their way into becoming championship team

Julius Erving, one of the greatest players in the history of the Nets, isn’t happy with how Brooklyn has assembled its team during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Erving made an appearance on Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green’s podcast called "Inside the Green Room" and he talked about how the Nets are "buying" their way into becoming a championship team.

"It’s reminiscent of how the Yankees used to do it all the time. They load up -- they call it ‘buying a championship.’ The Lakers are known for doing that too," Erving said via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"They’re getting all these pieces … they don’t know at the end of the season what it’s going to look like or what it’s going to feel like, but they’re going to be formidable," Erving continued. "You’ve got a team with six former All-Stars, and three [All-NBA] guys who have been there and succeeded in the playoffs."

As of Wednesday, the Nets (37-17) were tied with the Sixers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and company will be a tough out when the playoffs roll around.

Erving, who is regarded as one of the most influential players of all-time, began his career in the ABA (American Basketball Association), and he was the league's most well-known player when the upstart league merged with the NBA following the 1975-76 season.

"Dr. J" won a total of three championships, four MVP awards, and three scoring titles while playing for the Virginia Squires, New York Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers over 16 seasons. Erving is the only player in basketball history to win an MVP in both the ABA and NBA.

Erving is also one of the few players in history to have his number retired by two different franchises -- the Nets retired his No. 32, and the 76ers his No. 6 jerseys.