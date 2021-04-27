Julio Jones trade is something 'we have to weigh,' Falcons GM says

Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones could be the next big-name player to be traded during the offseason as the team addresses its salary cap situation before the start of the 2021 regular season.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told FOX 5 Atlanta on Monday the organization was picking up the phone on calls from teams looking into Jones’ availability.

"You have to listen if people call," Fontenot said. "On any player. We are in a difficult cap situation, that's just the circumstance. It's not a surprise for us."

He added: "Our administration getting us in position to be able to manage the cap, yet we still have more work to do. So when teams call about any players, we have to listen. We have to weigh it. We have to determine what's best for the organization."

According to multiple reports, the Falcons have made Jones available in trade talks. Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He’s easily been one of the best wideouts since entering the league.

The NFL Network reported a trade cannot happen before June 1 due to salary cap reasons.

Last season, Jones only had 51 catches for 771 yards after playing just nine games due to injuries. The last time Jones had under 1,394 yards was in 2013, which was another injury-filled season.

"Obviously that particular player, we hold him in high regard," the general manager said of Jones. "He's special, what he's done, and what he continues to do here. But, we have to consider any players if it's right for the team because we have to do what's best for this organization."

Atlanta has less than a million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. The Falcons need to do a lot of maneuvering with money because they won’t be able to pay their entire 2021 rookie class. This upcoming season, Jones, 32, has a cap hit of $23 million.

The MMQB reported that the Falcons are seeking a first-round pick for Jones.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.