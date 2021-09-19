Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Julio Jones' great touchdown grab overturned, stirs debate on social media

Titans wideout Julio Jones came down with an incredible catch on a third-and-5 play with 1:09 to go in the first half

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
After a mediocre performance in his Titans debut last week, wide receiver Julio Jones was seeking his first touchdown with his new team in Tennessee’s Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones came down with an incredible catch on a 3rd-and-5 play with 1:09 to go in the first half that was originally ruled a touchdown. After an official review, the call was overturned.

The touchdown would have brought the Titans within four points of Seattle. Instead, Titans Randy Bullock drilled a 24-yard field goal to put Tennessee down one possession.

The overturned call caused a social media stir.

Jones had three catches for 29 yards in last week's 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) makes a catch in the end zone above Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56), but came down with one foot out of bounds during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Through three quarters Sunday, Jones had four receptions for 102 yards, but the Titans trailed 24-16 with one quarter to go.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com