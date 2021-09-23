Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman talks Tom Brady's return to New England: 'It’s definitely gonna be weird'

Brady has thrown for 655 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season

Daniel Canova
Tom Brady will make his return to Foxboro in two weeks as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Brady’s former teammate, retired wide receiver Julian Edelman, shared his thoughts on the future Hall of Famer returning to Gillette Stadium after the quarterback led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 years.

"It’s definitely gonna be weird," Edelman said, via the Providence Journal. "You know, it’s like going to a family barbecue … And like you’re the step kid or you’re like the kid who has divorced parents and your mom and dad are there and like you don’t know how to react or they gonna fight or are they not going to fight? It’s gonna be interesting but I’m excited. Who’s not excited for it?

"I hope Tom does great. I hope everyone stays healthy. I hope Gronk does great. I hope it’s a high-scoring battle and maybe little Mac [Jones] comes out. Who knows. We’ll see."

Brady is off to a Brady-like start to the 2021 NFL season.

The Buccaneers have a 2-0 record entering Week 3 after beating the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. Brady has thrown for 655 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

