Julian Edelman previews Tom Brady, Bill Belichick matchup with epic meme: 'GOAT BOWL'

Brady will be playing the Patriots at home for the first time since signing with the Bucs in March 2020

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a famous scene from NBC’s "The Office" to Twitter on Thursday as a preview of what Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium might look like this weekend. 

Edelman likened the relationship of Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, to that of the tumultuous relationship between Michael Scott and Jan Levinson. He dubbed it the "GOAT BOWL." 

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, top, gets a lift from offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn after catching a pass for a two-point conversion in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, top, gets a lift from offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn after catching a pass for a two-point conversion in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The meme features the Dinner Party scene from the fourth season and includes Mac Jones, Rob Gronkowski, Edelman himself and football fans who all look on awkwardly as Scott (Brady) and Levinson (Belichick) go toe-to-toe over their accomplishments. 

A great scene choice by Edelman. 

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during warmups before a game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during warmups before a game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady will be playing the Patriots at home for the first time since signing with the Bucs in March 2020. 

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with Tom Brady #12 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) 

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with Tom Brady #12 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)  (Kathryn Riley)

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team," he told reporters Thursday. "That's ultimately what this week's about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."

