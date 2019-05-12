Patriots' Julian Edelman completes degree started in 2006, graduates from Kent State University

He's delivered on the gridiron, and now he's delivered a promise to his parents.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returned to Kent State University on Saturday to walk at commencement and receive his diploma that he started working for in 2006.

Earlier this week, the three-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Super Bowl MVP shared news of his upcoming milestone on social media.

"I believe it is important to finish what you start," he posted to Instagram. "This Saturday, I will be walking with my fellow Kent State graduates. Completing what I started back in 06. It is important to me that I make my parents proud as I fulfill a promise that I made to them that I would, one day, be a college graduate."

Edelman, who left college in 2009 to enter the NFL draft, where he was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round as the 232nd overall pick, said he also wanted to get his diploma for his daughter. He originally started at the College of San Mateo before transferring in 2006 to Kent State, where he was a quarterback.

"I also want to set a great example for my daughter, so that when I talk about the importance of a college degree, I can show her that earning my degree was important to me," the 32-year-old said on Instagram.

Edelman later posted a photo to Twitter with his parents at commencement.

Kent State said in a news release that Edelman earned a Bachelor of Integrative Studies degree. The school said it works with former students to help them cross the finish line to earn their degrees.

“What a great accomplishment for Julian!” Melody Tankersley, Kent State’s senior associate provost and dean of graduate studies, said in a statement. “He turned that same relentless determination and drive you witness on the field to his goal of completing his academic program. Julian poured himself into this final push to earn his degree with great success. He has always been an incredible Golden Flash, and his graduation provides us a new reason to celebrate our outstanding family member!”