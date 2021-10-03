Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup

Julian Edelman has had a lot to say in the days leading up to Tom Brady's return to Foxborough

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a wholesome video of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

Edelman’s video showed the days when Belichick was first taking over as the Patriots’ head coach and the team subsequently drafting Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000. The video has Natalie Merchant’s "Kind and Generous" playing over Belichick and Brady complimenting each other.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 and Julian Edelman #11 after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 and Julian Edelman #11 after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The video ends with a message from Edelman to the two main components of the Patriots’ dynasty in the 2000s and 2010s.

"Love you guys. Play Nice."

The retired receiver, who won Super Bowls with Belichick and Brady, posted a video on his Instagram for his weekly "thirst trap" pick on Saturday. He was seen in the video shirtless and eating a bowl of cereal while deciding what his pick was going to be. Additionally, he dropped a "fun fact" about Brady going up against the Patriots.

Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

"In games where Tom Brady starts, the Patriots are 187 and 127 against the spread," the video captions read. "And fun fact … Tom Brady has never beaten the New England Patriots. Patriots +7."

Brady, who now stars for Tampa Bay, played with the Patriots and won six Super Bowls for them. Edelman was on three of Brady’s Patriots Super Bowl teams and retired before the start of the 2021 season.

Edelman wrote that Sunday night’s game was like picking between "mom and dad."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Earlier in the week, the former wide receiver tweeted a famous scene from NBC’s "The Office" to describe what the game was going to be. Edelman likened the relationship of Brady and Belichick to the tumultuous relationship between Michael Scott and Jan Levinson. He dubbed it the "GOAT BOWL."

Brady will be playing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium for the first time since signing with the Bucs in March 2020.

