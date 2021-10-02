Julian Edelman drops 'fun fact' about Tom Brady, has tough time picking between Patriots and Bucs

Julian Edelman appears to be having a tough time about who he’s supporting this week and offered some betting advice to his followers if they were feeling the same way.

The retired receiver, who won Super Bowls with Tom Brady in New England, posted a video on his Instagram for his weekly "thirst trap" pick. He was seen in the video shirtless and eating a bowl of cereal while deciding what his pick was going to be. Additionally, he dropped a "fun fact" about Brady going up against the Patriots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In games where Tom Brady starts, the Patriots are 187 and 127 against the spread," the video captions read. "And fun fact … Tom Brady has never beaten the New England Patriots. Patriots +7."

Brady, who now stars for Tampa Bay, played with the Patriots and won six Super Bowls for them. Edelman was on three of Brady’s Patriots Super Bowl teams and retired before the start of the 2021 season.

TOM BRADY POSTS EPIC VIDEO WITH ONE-WORD MESSAGE AHEAD OF PATRIOTS GAME

Edelman wrote that Sunday night’s game was like picking between "mom and dad."

Earlier in the week, the former wide receiver tweeted a famous scene from NBC’s "The Office" to describe what the game was going to be. Edelman likened the relationship of Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, to that of the tumultuous relationship between Michael Scott and Jan Levinson. He dubbed it the "GOAT BOWL."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady will be playing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium for the first time since signing with the Bucs in March 2020.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.