JuJu Smith-Schuster indicates his time with Steelers is over

JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to be ready to hit the open free-agent market, and his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 season and beyond does not seem likely.

Smith-Schuster was among those who responded to an Instagram poll put out by Sports Illustrated on Wednesday. The outlet asked whether the wide receiver would stay in Pittsburgh and the options on the poll were "that’s a negative" or "I hope so."

Sports Illustrated found that Smith-Schuster voted "that’s a negative."

Smith-Schuster blossomed into one of the top offensive threats for the Steelers since the team drafted him in the second round in 2017. In 2020, he played in all of the Steelers’ 16 games and caught 97 passes for 831 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

In 58 career games in Pittsburgh, he caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh does not have a lot of room to move within the salary cap and had to restructure quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s contract just to meet the requirements. Smith-Schuster is set to command a ton of money on the market given that he will only be 25 when the 2021 season starts and has proven to be productive.

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins have been among the teams to potentially have interest in the young star.