JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marlon Humphrey have an idea on how to play Steelers-Ravens game

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marlon Humphrey came up with an idea to settle the nightmare dilemma looming over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens’ matchup on Tuesday night.

The Ravens and Steelers have both been dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, which forced the NFL to move their game from Thanksgiving night to Tuesday night in hopes that those who tested positive would get better and would add more practice time for the teams to get ready.

But with wicked weather plaguing the Northeast and potential snow in the forecast for Pittsburgh, it doesn’t get any easier to figure out how both teams are going to navigate the obstacles in their way of completing the game.

When ESPN reported Monday that the NFL canceled Ravens' practice, the Baltimore cornerback came up with an idea on how to play out their game.

“Virtual Tuesday Night Game?” Humphrey tweeted.

Pittsburgh's Smith-Schuster, who is an avid gamer, piggy-backed on Humphrey’s idea.

“Alright bro, Our Best Madden Player Vs Your Best Madden Player Tmrw Night!” he wrote.

As of Monday afternoon, the game between the two teams was still on.

It’s one of the most important games of the year since the Steelers are undefeated and are looking to wrap up the AFC North division while the Ravens are hoping that another loss doesn’t put them further back in the standings and possibly on the outside looking in when it comes to playoffs standing.