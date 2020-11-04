Judge cites Instagram money post to throw Adrien Broner in jail after lawsuit failure

Adrien Broner was thrown in jail by a judge who wasn’t buying claims that the former boxing champ is unable to pay a woman he sexually assaulted in a nightclub, saying the “jig is up today.”

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo gave the body shot to Broner, 31, during a hearing Monday after holding him in contempt of court in connection to a civil lawsuit filed by a then-35-year-old Ohio woman who said Broner sexually assaulted her at a Cleveland nightclub during the 2018 NBA Finals, Cleveland.com reported.

“Mr. Broner has continually defied every court order I’ve given,” Russo said. “The jig is up today.”

Russo, who ordered Broner to pay the woman nearly $830,000 in December, jailed Broner after citing an Instagram video he posted on Oct. 31 showing large stacks of money splayed out on a counter, despite claiming in court documents last month that he had just $13 to his name.

A hearing is set Wednesday for Broner and his attorney, Stanley Jackson, to show that they intend to comply with Russo’s order. He had previously failed to hire a lawyer or attend any court hearings in the civil matter, prompting Russo to rule against him, Cleveland.com reported.

Broner, who has held multiple titles in four weight classes with a 33-4-1 career record, was originally charged in November 2018 in the alleged nightclub assault. He later pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful restraint and was given two years of probation, Cleveland.com reported.

He was later arrested in March for drunken driving and received a seven-day jail sentence for violating his probation, according to the report.

Broner, meanwhile, told Russo the money depicted in Saturday’s Instagram video was “sent” to him from well-off friends looking to make sure he’s OK, TMZ reported.

“Listen, I got a big heart,” Broner told the judge. “And when I did have money and everybody asked me for money, I gave it to them and now they see that I need help.”

Broner insisted he used the huge stacks of loot to pay off bills, according to the gossip site.

Broner — who last fought in January 2019 in a loss to Manny Pacquiao – said he’s prepping for a scheduled bout in January that he believes will bring him a “significant purse” allowing him to pay the civil judgment, Cleveland.com reported.