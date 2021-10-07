Juan Soto supports former Nats teammates at Dodger Stadium

During last night’s 3-1 Dodgers win over the Cardinals in the NL wildcard, it was hard to miss Nationals star Juan Soto sitting front row.

He was there to support former teammates Trea Turner and Max Scherzer, and he even sported Turner’s no. 7 Nationals’ home uni.

That’s a good teammate right there.

We’d all love to see Soto on the field instead where he’s proven to be arguably the game’s best hitter, but this will have to suffice. The 22-year-old All-Star even tweeted out during the game.

And of course, Soto couldn’t leave us without a proper send off: