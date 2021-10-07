Juan Soto supports former Nats teammates at Dodger Stadium

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
During last night’s 3-1 Dodgers win over the Cardinals in the NL wildcard, it was hard to miss Nationals star Juan Soto sitting front row.
He was there to support former teammates Trea Turner and Max Scherzer, and he even sported Turner’s no. 7 Nationals’ home uni.
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and agent Scott Boris look on during the National League Wild Card Game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
That’s a good teammate right there.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
We’d all love to see Soto on the field instead where he’s proven to be arguably the game’s best hitter, but this will have to suffice. The 22-year-old All-Star even tweeted out during the game.
Max Scherzer #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
And of course, Soto couldn’t leave us without a proper send off: