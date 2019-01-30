Josh Gordon will still receive a ring if Patriots win Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL earlier this season for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, but he still may end up with a ring if the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In his short time with the Patriots, Gordon had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns, proving to be a dynamic offensive threat for Tom Brady. But violating an agreement with the league brought along the suspension and the team will be without him for their game Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SUPER BOWL LIII COVERAGE

But Gordon is still receiving help from the league.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a press conference Wednesday that the league is trying to get Gordon in a “place” where he can play in the NFL again.

“Right now the focus is what can we do to help Josh to get to that place [where he can play football],” Goodell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gordon has been in a drug treatment facility in Florida as the team prepares to take on the Rams, according to NESN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.