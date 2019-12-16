Josh Gordon suspension draws reaction from Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'It's very unfortunate'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Monday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies -- and it drew an emotional reaction from coach Pete Carroll, calling it “very unfortunate.”

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers in the middle of the season. He played in five games for the Seahawks and had seven catches for 139 yards.

Gordon played in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS' JOSH GORDON SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY FOR VIOLATING NFL DRUG POLICIES AGAIN

“Our heart goes out to Josh having to face this again,” Carroll told Sports Radio KJR. “The fact that he’s up against it and all poses a great challenge to him. Fortunately, he’ll have the benefit of all of the league’s resources to support him and to help him. We’ll wish him the very best in taking care of business. It’s very unfortunate.

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here. The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that, and to deal with on a regular basis, really, he was great. We were not aware that there was anything to be concerned about other than the history, which we knew about.”

According to Pro Football Talk, Seattle is banned from contacting Gordon while he serves his suspension.

JARVIS LANDRY AMONG CLEVELAND BROWNS PLAYERS YELLING 'COME GET ME' AT ARIZONA CARDINALS SIDELINE: REPORT

“I feel for him in that regard,” Carroll added. “He was in a really close-knit group here and he fit in and did really well. Josh has been through this before, unfortunately. I know just from talking with him the time he was with us, he does understand where the help comes from and the support that’s out there, and he does utilize the resources that the league offers. Just wish him the best and hope he can do well.”

The league announced Gordon's suspension earlier Monday.

The latest suspension marked another blow to the wide receiver’s tumultuous career. Since he entered the league in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon has been suspended five times for violating either the league’s substance-abuse policy or its performance-enhancing drug policy.

He had stepped away from the New England Patriots earlier this season to focus on his mental health.

Gordon has played six seasons in the NFL and had missed two full seasons due to suspension. He has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns over his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’s played for the Browns, Seahawks and Patriots.

Gordon is only 28 but Sunday may have been his final game in the NFL.