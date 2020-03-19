Josh Gordon seeks another NFL comeback after indefinite suspension: report

NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly looking to play this season after he was indefinitely suspended in December for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug and substance abuse policies.

Gordon, 28, was suspended from the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 16, marking his sixth suspension from the league. It was not immediately clear what drugs were involved.

“Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse,” the team said in a statement at the time.

On Thursday, a report emerged that Gordon could be making his way back to the field.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee his reinstatement attempt and that he will be subject to the old rules for reinstatement as the new drug policy rules under the league's new collective bargaining agreement are more lenient with marijuana use, sources told ESPN.

Gordon started the 2019 season with the New England Patriots but was waived. The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers in November. He played in five games and had seven catches for 139 yards.

Gordon has played six seasons in the NFL and had missed two full seasons due to suspension. He has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns over his career.

If he returns this season it will be as an unrestricted free angent.

