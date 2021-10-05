Josh Gordon will make Chiefs debut on Sunday night vs. Bills

Wide receiver Josh Gordon will make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

After Gordon practiced with the Chiefs following their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Andy Reid said that it would "take a while" to get him promoted from the practice squad.

Last season, Gordon was on the suspended list due to his battle with substance abuse.

Two years ago, Gordon played in 11 games for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He finished with 426 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon’s best season came back in 2013 when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. He finished with 87 receptions, a league-high 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns that year.

This will likely be Gordon’s final opportunity in the NFL.

Teams are clearly still clinging onto the potential the 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound wideout brings to the table. He could be a fantastic complement to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. And he will most certainly be a viable option for Patrick Mahomes.