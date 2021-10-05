Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Gordon will make Chiefs debut on Sunday night vs. Bills

Wide receiver Josh Gordon will make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Wide receiver Josh Gordon will make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Sep 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) enters the field prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field.

Sep 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) enters the field prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

After Gordon practiced with the Chiefs following their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Andy Reid said that it would "take a while" to get him promoted from the practice squad.

Last season, Gordon was on the suspended list due to his battle with substance abuse.

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy about giving players with questionable backgrounds a second chance. But when it comes to wide receiver Josh Gordon, they are giving him what amounts to a sixth. That's because Gordon was just reinstated by the NFL following a fifth drug-related suspension. But if he can steer clear of trouble in Kansas City, the wildly talented Gordon could provide the Chiefs offense with the kind of big, athletic wide receiver they have been lacking. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Two years ago, Gordon played in 11 games for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He finished with 426 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon’s best season came back in 2013 when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. He finished with 87 receptions, a league-high 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns that year.

This will likely be Gordon’s final opportunity in the NFL.

Teams are clearly still clinging onto the potential the 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound wideout brings to the table. He could be a fantastic complement to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. And he will most certainly be a viable option for Patrick Mahomes.

