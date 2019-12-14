Josh Donaldson shocks mom with Maserati after she keeps promise to quit smoking

MLB third baseman Josh Donaldson is giving children everywhere a run for their money when it comes to gift-giving this holiday season.

The former Atlanta Braves infielder and current free agent took to Instagram Friday to share the heartwarming moment he surprised his mom with an early Christmas gift, which was part of an earlier promise he made with her years ago to get her to quit smoking.

“So my mom made a deal with me if she quit smoking that I would buy her a Maserati. 2 years of not smoking and here is her early Christmas present from Briana and I,” Donaldson’s post read.

“Trust me you are going to want to watch this.”

Donaldson can be seen pulling up to a home and repeatedly honking the horn of a brand-new white Maserati adorned with a big red bow.

“Merry Christmas!” someone in the video can be heard saying and what comes next is everything you would expect from someone who was just gifted a $100,000 car.

“Ahhh, oh my God!” Lisa French can be heard screaming as she jumps up and down in disbelief.

She continues to run around before jumping into Donaldson’s arms in a sweet embrace.

“I’m living this!” French says in still in shock.

Donaldson is likely not going to feel the strain on his pockets after purchasing the luxury vehicle which starts out at around $107,000. He is one of the most sought after free agents, with rumors the World Series champion Washington Nationals are considering signing him for somewhere around $90 million.