Ex-Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent arrested after allegedly resisting police outside Wendy's

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent was arrested in suburban Dallas Sunday and accused of public intoxication and resisting arrest in a Wendy's parking lot, police said.

Coppell police were called to the Wendy's to perform a welfare check on Brent, 31, after he was seen sitting in the grass outside the restaurant talking to himself, WFAA reported. Officers arrived and arrested Brent on a charge of public intoxication. However, police said Brent "became uncooperative with the officers by resisting the officer’s attempt to be handcuffed."

Video purportedly shot from inside the Wendy's appeared to show a shirtless, shoeless Brent trying to run from officers before two of them subdued him and a third shot him with a stun gun.

WFAA reported that medics checked out Brent before he was taken to the jail in nearby Carrollton.

Brent was selected by the Cowboys in the 7th round of the NFL's supplemental draft in 2010 after he missed his senior season at Illinois due to academic ineligibility. He made the roster out of training camp and played in all 16 games for Dallas that season.

COWBOYS' ELLIOTT TO PAY FOR FUNERAL OF EIGHTH-GRADE FOOTBALL PLAYER

In 2012, Brent started in five games for the Cowboys, but his season and NFL career were derailed by tragedy. On Dec. 8, 2012, Brent was driving home from partying with some teammates at a nightclub when he lost control of his Mercedes, triggering a fiery crash that killed his college and pro teammate Josh Brown. Officers who arrived on scene said Brent was seen trying to pull Brown's body from the wreckage.

Police said Brent's blood-alcohol level was tested shortly after the crash at 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit for drivers in Texas, and prosecutors argued that the burly, 320-pound defensive tackle had as many as 17 drinks that night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter in Brown's death and sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years probation. He was placed on the team's reserve/suspended list for the entire 2013 season and played in just three games in 2014 before he announced his retirement.

In September 2015, Brent accepted a role in the Cowboys' scouting department. The team had no immediate comment on the matter.

Click for more from WFAA.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.