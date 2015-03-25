Joseph, Arnold share SWAC offensive player of the year
Birmingham, AL (SportsNetwork.com) - Southwestern Athletic Conference co- offensive player of the year Dray Joseph will lead Southern into Saturday's conference championship game.
The senior quarterback shared the SWAC's top offensive honor on Friday with Alcorn State running back Arnold Walker.
Southern will play Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game at Houston's Reliant Stadium.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebacker Jer-ryan Harris was named the SWAC's defensive player of the year, while Alabama's Kourtney Berry collected newcomer of the year and Jackson State's Javancy Jones freshman of the year.
Alabama State and Alcorn State led the way with 10 All-SWAC selections apiece with both landing five players on the first team.
2013 ALL-SWAC FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Dray Joseph, Southern
RB - Isaiah Crowell, Alabama State
RB - Arnold Walker, Alcorn State
OL - Issac Sampson, Alcorn State
OL - Dillon Bonnet, Prairie View A&M
OL - Edmond Davis, Alabama State
OL - Jordan Arthur, Jackson State
OL - Johnathan Smith, Jackson State
WR - DeAndre Cooper, Prairie View A&M
WR - Lee Doss, Southern
TE - Johnathan Dorsey, Alabama A&M
DEFENSE
DL - Derrick Billups, Alabama State
DL - Amir Bloom, Texas Southern
DL - Javancy Jones, Jackson State
DL - Robert Simpson, Mississippi Valley State
LB - Jer-ryan Harris, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
LB - Kourtney Berry, Alabama State
LB - Robert Nelson, Alabama A&M
DB - Qua Cox, Jackson State
DB - Avery Boykin, Mississippi Valley State
DB - Brandon Thomas, Texas Southern
DB - C.J. Morgan, Alcorn State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Haiden McCraney, Alcorn State
P - Bobby Wenzig, Alabama State
RS - Tavoris Doss, Alcorn State