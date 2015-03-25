Joseph, Arnold share SWAC offensive player of the year

Birmingham, AL (SportsNetwork.com) - Southwestern Athletic Conference co- offensive player of the year Dray Joseph will lead Southern into Saturday's conference championship game.

The senior quarterback shared the SWAC's top offensive honor on Friday with Alcorn State running back Arnold Walker.

Southern will play Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game at Houston's Reliant Stadium.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebacker Jer-ryan Harris was named the SWAC's defensive player of the year, while Alabama's Kourtney Berry collected newcomer of the year and Jackson State's Javancy Jones freshman of the year.

Alabama State and Alcorn State led the way with 10 All-SWAC selections apiece with both landing five players on the first team.

2013 ALL-SWAC FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Dray Joseph, Southern

RB - Isaiah Crowell, Alabama State

RB - Arnold Walker, Alcorn State

OL - Issac Sampson, Alcorn State

OL - Dillon Bonnet, Prairie View A&M

OL - Edmond Davis, Alabama State

OL - Jordan Arthur, Jackson State

OL - Johnathan Smith, Jackson State

WR - DeAndre Cooper, Prairie View A&M

WR - Lee Doss, Southern

TE - Johnathan Dorsey, Alabama A&M

DEFENSE

DL - Derrick Billups, Alabama State

DL - Amir Bloom, Texas Southern

DL - Javancy Jones, Jackson State

DL - Robert Simpson, Mississippi Valley State

LB - Jer-ryan Harris, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LB - Kourtney Berry, Alabama State

LB - Robert Nelson, Alabama A&M

DB - Qua Cox, Jackson State

DB - Avery Boykin, Mississippi Valley State

DB - Brandon Thomas, Texas Southern

DB - C.J. Morgan, Alcorn State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Haiden McCraney, Alcorn State

P - Bobby Wenzig, Alabama State

RS - Tavoris Doss, Alcorn State