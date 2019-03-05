Jose Canseco thinks he could help Tim Tebow with his swing, hit more than 35 homers

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow apparently needs help with his swing -- and a former American League MVP thinks he could help him.

Jose Canseco, perhaps best known for his tell-all book about performance-enhancing drug use in the majors, took to Twitter to offer his services to Tebow – who is batting .222 and has a .522 OPS in four games during spring training.

“Tim Tebow let me help you with your swing I just saw one of your bats you have no rhythm right now and you're to rotational I will help you for free I'm a fan of yours,” Canseco wrote.

The 54-year-old former slugger went on to tell TMZ Sports he believes Tebow is “extremely strong” and he might be able to do well against right-handed pitchers.

“I could easily get him up to, at the major league level, 35 to 45 home runs,” he told the gossip website. “At the Triple-A level, he could hit 50.”

He added that all he would have to do is work on his “technique and his attitude.”

Tebow is entering his fourth season in the Mets organization. He hit .273 with a .734 OPS and six home runs at Double-A Binghamton before his season was cut short because of injury. He's a .244 hitter with a .319 on-base percentage and 14 home runs in 210 minor league games.