Jose Canseco wants to replace Rob Manfred as MLB commissioner in wake of cheating scandal

Jose Canseco had an idea earlier this week on how to heal Major League Baseball in the wake of the Houston Astros cheating scandal and the fallout from Commissioner Rob Manfred’s punishment.

Make him commissioner instead.

Canseco tweeted Thursday he was ready to become baseball’s next commissioner and that Manfred got the cheating scandal “completely wrong.”

He added: “Major League Baseball drop the ball again the PE [diarrhea] de ducted people in the Hall of Fame who used Peds and on suspicion alone did not put people in the Hall of Fame who deserved it now they're not penalizing players for cheating only penalizing managers and coaches how odd.”

He alleged that Manfred had made “politically correct decisions” and some “morally incorrect” ones since he took over for Bud Selig as commissioner.

Canseco, a former All-Star slugger, opened up about his own performance-enhancing drug use and blew the whistle on steroids in Major League Baseball in his book “Juiced” in 2015. He is not in the baseball Hall of Fame.

Manfred has come under fire for the way he handled the fallout of the cheating scandal, more notably only punishing A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow while implicating Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran. No Astros player from the 2017 team was punished. Players on the team were reportedly granted immunity in baseball’s investigation.

Manfred and Major League Baseball Players Association union head Tony Clark said Tuesday that both parties are discussing potential rules changes regarding sign-stealing and technology.

