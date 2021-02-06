Jose Canseco criticized for lightning-quick loss to Barstool Sports personality in boxing match

Jose Canseco stepped between the ropes Friday night to take on Barstool Sports personality Will Cotter, better known as Billy Football, in the headlining fight of the company’s Rough N’ Rowdy 13.

However, the former MLB slugger lasted all of 12 seconds in the ring before going down.

Canseco claimed he was coming into the fight hobbling, saying he tore his shoulder months before the fight went down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans, who paid the $20 to watch the entire Barstool PPV, ripped Canseco over his performance.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy accused the former Bash Brother of taking a dive.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. MOCKS CONOR MCGREGOR AS 'CON ARTIST MCLOSER' AFTER UFC 257

"Jose 100% took a dive," he tweeted. "We paid half up front and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong."

Portnoy on Saturday broke down the earnings Canseco received from appearing in the fight.

"So here is how @JoseCanseco got paid last night. 50k guarantee. He got 50k more if he won. He also had a rev share if we broke our record for PPV buys. We shattered it. Get ready to puke. Jose made over 1 million dollars for 5 seconds last night. I don’t feel bad for him anymore," Portnoy tweeted.

Canseco tried to hype the fight Friday morning, tweeting "I’m fighting tonight for everyone who’s tired of Barstool Sports being on the internet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canseco has been between the ropes previously. He was knocked out by former NFL player Vai Sikahema in the first round of their fight in 2008. He fought actor Danny Bonaduce to a draw in 2009. In the same year, he tapped out to kickboxer Hong-man Choi but did pick up a win against Todd Poulton in a celebrity boxing match.