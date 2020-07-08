Jose Canseco blasts MLB for starting season, says Rob Manfred is 'fool'

Jose Canseco expressed his concerns with Major League Baseball starting their 2020 season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canseco, the former MLB All-Star who blew the whistle on the steroids scandal in the sport, told the San Francisco Chronicle’s “A’s Plus Podcast” on Tuesday that he doesn’t believe in Commissioner Rob Manfred’s plan to start games.

YANKS' COLE LEARNS SAFETY-PROTOCOL LESSON IN 1ST INTRASQUAD

“They want to open the season, and now a lot of players are testing positive. How do you play it out now?” he said, adding that Manfred was a “fool.”

“He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s mandating a 60-game season and now some teams are being delayed. The whole thing doesn’t make any sense to me. They’ve already messed up so bad, it’s ridiculous. But you can’t talk common sense and math to idiots. I don’t think they should play the season. I think they’re in desperation mode. This season should not happen, to be honest with you now that COVID is spreading again. It’s only getting worse.”

OAKLAND A'S SEAN MANAEA ON WEARING A MASK THIS SEASON: 'FIND A WAY TO ROCK IT'

The MLB season is expected to get underway at the end of July.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several players have already opted out of the season due to fears of contracting the coronavirus. Some teams have halted training camps over delays in testing results as well.