Jorge Soler wins World Series MVP after powering Braves to title

Jorge Soler’s three-run home run in the third inning of Game 6 of the World Series was exactly what the Atlanta Braves needed to clinch the title on Tuesday night and the slugger was rewarded for it.

Soler was named the 2021 World Series MVP for his performance against the Houston Astros. He’s just the second Cuban-born player to win the award – the first being Livan Hernandez of the Florida Marlins in the 1997 World Series.

Including the home run on Tuesday, Soler had hit three in the World Series and had six RBI. Soler’s three-run home run came at the end of an eight-pitch at-bat against Astros starter Luis Garcia.

He was dominant for the Braves and he made the vow to bring his very best game to the series after missing most of the National League Championship Series while being on the COVID injury list.

Soler played a huge role in Games 1 and 4 in addition to Game 6.

In Game 1, Soler got things started for the Astros with a home run off Framber Valdez. He finished 2-for-5 with two RBI in the victory. In Game 4, he hit the go-ahead home run off Cristian Javier to help the Braves to the narrow 3-2 victory.

The impact Soler had on the team was immense and it carried into the World Series.

The Braves acquired Soler in hopes of adding some pop to the line when Ronald Acuna Jr. went down for the year. Soler, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson and Adam Duvall were all a part of the team’s wheeling and dealing before the trade deadline.

Soler was traded from the Kansas City Royals for minor leaguer Kasey Kalich.

Now, he’s a World Series MVP and a champion for the second time in his career.