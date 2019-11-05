UFC's Jorge Masvidal expresses willingness to fight boxing champ Canelo Alvarez next

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and boxing champion Canelo Alvarez are two of the biggest stars in their respective sports and at least one is drumming up the possibility of a bout between the two.

Masvidal, fresh off his win for the “Baddest Motherf----r” belt against Nick Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend, told ESPN’s “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” on Monday that he is “dead serious’ about fighting Alvarez. The Mexican boxer defeated Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title.

“Is Canelo a better boxer than me? Has he thrown 10,000 jabs more than me, cause that's what he does morning and night cause he's just boxing? Yeah. He's a better boxer,” Masvidal said. “But can I bring some elements that boxers ain't used to that are in the legal realm of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game? F—k yes.

“I'm a natural bigger dude. ... With boxing gloves on I'm not afraid of breaking my hand because I have that cast [of tape] on, it will be a little bit extra harder. I feel I can be a legitimate ... threat in there. Plus I'm a little longer than him, too.”

Masvidal said he learned from Conor McGregor’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and took exception to Alvarez’s comments about an MMA fighter being unable to challenge a boxer. Masvidal said he's looking for a big paycheck in his next fight – wherever that might be.

He dismissed Conor McGregor as his potential next opponent.

”You know what the f*** I’ll do to that little dude, bro,” Masvidal said after Saturday's win. “I’ll f*** that little guy up, man."