Jordan Spieth struggles in US Open first round: 'It's not incredibly enjoyable'

Spieth struggled in the first round, tying for 71st place

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jordan Spieth will be among the golfers fighting to make the cut at Winged Foot to continue his pursuit of a U.S. Open championship — but the first round didn’t start off the way he would have liked.

Spieth carded a 73 in the first round, finishing 3-over par and tied for 71st place. He addressed his struggles with reporters after the round, according to ESPN.

“So I ended up finishing even after the second hole. All in all, shooting 3 over at a U.S. Open, feeling I had no control, it's not bad,” Spieth said.

“There's a lot that's off, I'm not really sure. If I knew, I'd fix it. I'm kind of just working through it and looking forward to having a little more time off to figure it out. I'm late behind it. The second I try to get back out in front, it's hooking.

“Standing on a tee at the U.S. Open and not exactly knowing where the ball is going to go is not a great feeling. It's not incredibly enjoyable. I'll grind it out. I don't ever give up. There's no reason to. I'm here.”

Spieth won the U.S. Open in 2015 but has seen his own struggles in recent years. He hasn’t finished in the top five of an event since the 2018 PGA Championship. He finished in the top 10 twice in 2020.

He won the Masters in 2015 as well, and finished second at the PGA Championship, but he hasn’t won a major since the 2017 British Open.

