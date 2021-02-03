Jordan Love on Packers' quarterback situation: 'I don't make those calls'

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said with certainty this week that Aaron Rodgers still has a future with the team despite another disappointing end to the season but with that, he’s cast a shadow on what’s to come for rookie quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers traded up four picks to take Utah State product with the 26th overall selection in the 2020 draft in what was seen as a slight against the veteran quarterback who had only just recently extended his contract.

Rodgers responded by taking the Packers all the way to the NFC title game while Love remained on the inactive list.

With the recent support behind Rodgers going into next season, Love remains unphased by the situation he has no control over.

"The situation I'm in, they brought me in to learn as much as I can, and that's really all I can do," he told CBS Sports on Wednesday. "I don't make those calls; they do."

"Obviously, (like) anybody, you wanna be out there competing. The way I look at it, if I'm not ready to be out there, then I have to keep working. I mean, I definitely grew a lot during the season. It's a lot when you first get there, your head's kinda spinning, but once you get your feet into it and get through the season, your confidence gains."

Love wouldn’t speculate further but added that he is "super close" with coach Matt LaFleur and respects the way he "handles his business."

Gutekunst said Monday he views Love "as a very talented prospect that we’re really excited about developing."

"I’m really excited about the limited development that Jordan has been able to do in the short period of time that we’ve had him. ... There were some unforeseen challenges as far as offseason and no preseason games and things like that," Gutekunst said. "So we’re excited to continue down that road and get him in some preseason games, at the same time while we’re competing for championships with Aaron."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.