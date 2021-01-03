Expand / Collapse search
Jonathan Taylor's big game sends Colts back into playoffs for 1st time since 2018

Taylor piled up career-high 253 rushing yards to go with 2 touchdowns

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
In a must-win game to return to the AFC playoffs, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had his coming out party during his already-stellar rookie campaign.

Taylor piled up a career-high 253 rushing yards -- a Colts franchise record -- to go with two touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Taylor had a game-clinching 45-yard score with 3:35 to go in the game to seal the deal for the Colts.

Taylor, who had 30 carries in the game, joined former Colts running back Edgerrin James as the only players in franchise history to run for 200 yards or more in a game. Back in October 2000, James set the team record with 219 yards in a game against the Seattle Seahawks. James also had 204 rushing yards in a game against the Chicago Bears in November of 2004.

The Colts (11-5) will participate in the postseason for the first time since 2018, when now-retired quarterback Andrew Luck was still under center for the team. Indianapolis, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, will take on the second-seeded Bills in Buffalo.

Jacksonville (1-15), on the other hand, will have the No. 1 overall draft pick in April after it lost its final 15 games. The Jaguars are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the pick.

