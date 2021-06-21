Jon Rahm celebrates US Open victory with wife, newborn son

Jon Rahm hit some incredible shots down the stretch to hold off Louis Oosthuizen and win his first U.S. Open title Sunday.

Rahm won his first-ever major and became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. He had previously finished in the top five twice and in the top 25 four times before getting the victory at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Rahm celebrated the victory with his family on Father’s Day. He was seen holding his newborn son and standing next to his wife, Kelley. He finished the round with a 67 and only had one bogey.

"I mean, I might have looked calm," he said. "I was not calm. I wish people could see our heart rate when we’re playing in those moments because that was tense. But you practice to let your body basically take over, right? That’s what I did."

Rahm was only two weeks removed from essentially getting pulled off the course at Memorial because of a positive coronavirus test. He was leading the event when he was told he could no longer play.

"Just because it felt like such a fairy-tale story that I knew it was going to have a happy ending. I could just tell, just going down the fairway after that first tee shot, that second shot, and that birdie, I knew there was something special in the air. I could just feel it," the 26-year-old said.

Rahm birdied the final two holes and finished 6-under par for the event. He won by one stroke.

Oosthuizen finished 5-under par. Harris English finished in third place with a 3-under par, and Brooks Koepka tied with Collin Morikawa and Guido Migliozzi at 2-under par.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.