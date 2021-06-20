Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Open Golf
Published

Jon Rahm captures US Open title

Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Three weeks ago, Jon Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 after his third round at the Memorial with a six-shot lead and was forced to pull out of the tournament. Fast-forward to Sunday, the Spaniard was clutch down the stretch and came from behind to capture the U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines.

The win was Rahm's first major title. He also became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open.

Rahm held his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green on Father's Day.

"Little man, you have no idea what this means right now," Rahm said to his son on the practice range when he won. "You will soon enough."

Rahm took control when he birdied the final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 to hold off Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. Rahm was trailing Oosthuizen by one shot before teeing off at the 17th hole, but he tied for the lead when he nailed a 25-foot birdie on the par-4.

On the par-5 18th hole, Rahm hit his second shot into the bunker to the right of the green, but then he hit it out 18 feet from the hole. He later sunk the putt and pumped his fist as the crowd roared – that's when you knew it was Rahm's tournament to lose.

After Rahm nailed his final birdie, Oosthuizen still had a chance to tie for the lead, but he bogeyed on the 17th hole, which put him two strokes behind Rahm. On No. 18, Oosthuizen birdied to shoot a 70 and finish at 5-under par.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

