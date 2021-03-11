Jon Kitna reveals Bengals wide receiver teammate was 'drunk' during game, racked up nearly 200 yards

Jon Kitna once played in a game with a "drunk" wide receiver who would go on to have a great game, he revealed on The Ringer’s "Ryen Russillo Podcast" Tuesday.

"There were some things that were hard to believe [with the Bengals]. There was a time that I played a game with a guy that was drunk in the huddle," Kitna said. "There was a time that a guy showed up late to a game. In the NFL, you need to be there two hours, two hours and 15 minutes ahead of time. And he showed up under an hour before the game's start."

The journeyman quarterback was an undrafted free agent who played and started at quarterback for several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Kitna played between 1997 and 2011 and was in the NFL until he was 39.

"Those are weird things, now," the experienced quarterback said. "That's tough. I'm not sure if the staff knew. But I think the guy was like - that was kind of his normal. I mean he was drunk and had close to 200 yards receiving now. So, it was crazy."

Kitna played with the Bengals from 2001 to 2005. He did not name the player in question.

There weren’t too many games over those seasons where the Bengals played incredibly well.

In 2003, the Bengals went 8-8 and that was the best season the team had while Kitna was the starting quarterback.