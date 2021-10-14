Jon Gruden to be removed from 'Madden NFL 22' amid email fallout

Jon Gruden’s email controversy had consequences in the digital world, too.

EA Sports announced Wednesday it was removing the former Las Vegas Raiders coach from the game Madden NFL 22 after The New York Times published emails from Gruden showing that he used homophobic and misogynistic remarks in conversations with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and other high-profile men.

"EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks," the company said.

Gruden resigned in the wake of The New York Times report.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," he said in a statement.

Gruden in at least one email, according to the Times, called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and a "clueless anti-football p---y" and argued that Goodell shouldn’t have allegedly pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers," in reference to former NFL defensive lineman Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player to be selected in the draft.

The email appeared to show a complete disconnect from Gruden’s messaging when his own player Carl Nassib came out as gay before the start of the 2021 season and became the first active openly gay NFL player.

The emails were reviewed as part of an NFL workplace investigation into the Washington Football Team. Gruden’s emails about Goodell were flagged in the investigation. Among them, were disparaging remarks about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

On Wednesday, team Mark Davis was short and sweet when asked about the team’s now-former head coach.

"I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers," Davis told ESPN.

Gruden was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract. He was also removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor.