Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Jon Gruden to be removed from 'Madden NFL 22' amid email fallout

EA Sports is removing the former Las Vegas Raiders coach from the game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jon Gruden’s email controversy had consequences in the digital world, too.

EA Sports announced Wednesday it was removing the former Las Vegas Raiders coach from the game Madden NFL 22 after The New York Times published emails from Gruden showing that he used homophobic and misogynistic remarks in conversations with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and other high-profile men.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks with quarterback Derek Carr #4 during their game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. 

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks with quarterback Derek Carr #4 during their game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks," the company said.

Gruden resigned in the wake of The New York Times report.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," he said in a statement.

JON GRUDEN EMAILS: NFL CALLED ON TO RELEASE FINDINGS IN WASHINGTON PROBE

Gruden in at least one email, according to the Times, called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and a "clueless anti-football p---y" and argued that Goodell shouldn’t have allegedly pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers," in reference to former NFL defensive lineman Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player to be selected in the draft.

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to his players as they stretch before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. 

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to his players as they stretch before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The email appeared to show a complete disconnect from Gruden’s messaging when his own player Carl Nassib came out as gay before the start of the 2021 season and became the first active openly gay NFL player.

The emails were reviewed as part of an NFL workplace investigation into the Washington Football Team. Gruden’s emails about Goodell were flagged in the investigation. Among them, were disparaging remarks about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

On Wednesday, team Mark Davis was short and sweet when asked about the team’s now-former head coach.

Jon Gruden, pictured here in 2001, led the Raiders to the NFL playoffs twice in his initial four-year tenure as the team's head coach.

Jon Gruden, pictured here in 2001, led the Raiders to the NFL playoffs twice in his initial four-year tenure as the team's head coach. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

"I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers," Davis told ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gruden was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract. He was also removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com