Jon Gruden spotted wearing old Raiders hat during game, makes the switch

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden perplexed NFL fans watching the team take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Early in the game, the cameras panned to the longtime head coach and he was wearing a black hat with a white script that read Oakland Raiders. The team moved from Oakland to their new home in Las Vegas and fans were left scratching their heads as to why he may have been wearing the old school headwear.

Don’t worry, Gruden was apparently told of his fashion faux pas and he switched back to the Las Vegas Raiders hat.

The Raiders were originally based in Oakland during the old American Football League days and played there until 1981 when the team relocated to Los Angeles. The franchise played in Los Angeles from 1982 to 1994 before returning back to Oakland from 1995 to 2019.

The team moved into the shiny Allegiant Stadium prior to the start of the 2020 season and were hoping to open the football cathedral to the masses in the Las Vegas area but the coronavirus pandemic knocked out any type of hope for fans in the building.

As coronavirus restrictions began to ease a bit, team owner Mark Davis made clear that he wasn’t going to have fans inside this season.

The Raiders are in the middle of a hunt back to the playoffs.