Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Jon Gruden gave producer 'cryptic' response when asked about emails, NFL insider says

Jon Gruden's emails while he was at ESPN were made public in various media reports

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jon Gruden, the disgraced former coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, reportedly indicated there was more than meets the eye when it came to his racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails that were exposed in various media outlets.

Longtime NFL journalist Andrea Kremer revealed in the latest episode of HBO’s "Real Sports Podcast" that a producer called Gruden and the former coach picked up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Raiders final game at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum before relocating to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Raiders final game at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum before relocating to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"Maggie Burbank, who produced the story that we just did on Mark Davis, she actually called Gruden and he picked up the phone, much to I think her surprise," Kremer said. "And he’s still in Las Vegas. … He says he’s letting the dust settle. He said, ‘People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years.’ He said, ‘The truth will come out.’ It’s certainly cryptic."

Gruden hasn’t spoken publicly since he stepped down from the Raiders job over two weeks ago.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," he said on Oct. 11.

Head coach John Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Head coach John Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

JON GRUDEN RESIGNS AS RAIDERS HEAD COACH AFTER HOMOPHOBIC, MISOGYNISTIC EMAILS REVEALED

Gruden in at least one email, according to the Times, called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and a "clueless anti-football p---y" and argued that Goodell shouldn’t have allegedly pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers," in reference to former NFL defensive lineman Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player to be selected in the draft. 

The email appeared to show a complete disconnect from Gruden’s messaging when his own player Carl Nassib came out as gay before the start of the 2021 season and became the first active openly gay NFL player.

Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (left) and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia watch from the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21.

Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (left) and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia watch from the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Other emails, obtained by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, also showed disparaging remarks about female referees and other distasteful emails with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gruden said prior to the second release he was "not a racist."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com