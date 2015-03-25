Johnson, Ndulue out for Oklahoma's opener

The Oklahoma Sooners will be without a pair of starters for Saturday's season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

The World reported Monday that Sooners head coach Bob Stoops ruled out cornerback Cortez Johnson and defensive tackle Chuka Ndulue.

Both players have been sentenced in separate off-field incidents in the last calendar year.

According to the paper, Johnson pled guilty and accepted a six-month deferred sentence after being arrested for marijuana possession mere hours after the 2012 season finale against TCU, while Ndulue pleaded no contest to a DUI charge from late June and also received a deferred sentence.

Freshman Zack Sanchez is slated to take Johnson's place, while Quincy Russell is expected to sub for Ndulue.