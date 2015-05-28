Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Johnson, McMurray and Allgaier teams penalized by NASCAR for infractions at Coca-Cola 600

By | Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR penalized three teams Wednesday for infractions at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Matt McCall, crew chief for Jamie McMurray, was placed on probation through Dec. 31 for a P2 penalty because the right rear quarter panel wheel opening had been modified after qualifying inspection for the Coca-Cola 600.

Jimmie Johnson's team received a P1 penalty for receiving a written warning for the second consecutive race. As penalty, he'll have one of the last two picks for a pit stall this weekend at Dover.

The team was cited for modifying a side skirt during the All-Star race, then for needing too many times to pass pre-qualifying inspection before the 600.

Justin Allgaier's team also received a P1 penalty for a second consecutive written warning for needing too many times to pass pre-qualifying inspection. He'll pick with Johnson for pit stall at Dover.