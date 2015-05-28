Johnson, McMurray and Allgaier teams penalized by NASCAR for infractions at Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR penalized three teams Wednesday for infractions at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Matt McCall, crew chief for Jamie McMurray, was placed on probation through Dec. 31 for a P2 penalty because the right rear quarter panel wheel opening had been modified after qualifying inspection for the Coca-Cola 600.

Jimmie Johnson's team received a P1 penalty for receiving a written warning for the second consecutive race. As penalty, he'll have one of the last two picks for a pit stall this weekend at Dover.

The team was cited for modifying a side skirt during the All-Star race, then for needing too many times to pass pre-qualifying inspection before the 600.

Justin Allgaier's team also received a P1 penalty for a second consecutive written warning for needing too many times to pass pre-qualifying inspection. He'll pick with Johnson for pit stall at Dover.