Johnny Manziel warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining SEC: ‘It’s not the Big 12’

Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel was one of the most memorable players in SEC history, winning the 2012 Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman.

As a redshirt freshman quarterback in 2012, Manziel tore through the SEC in the Aggies’ first year in the conference. But before he had a chance to take the field, he redshirted in his first season — in 2011, when the team was still in the Big 12 — so he is also familiar with some of the Big 12 venues and teams, Saturday Down South reports.

Manziel gave his thoughts on the news that Texas and Oklahoma are trying to get into the SEC on Tuesday, and it came in the form of a stern warning for the Longhorns and Sooners:

"Lucky for A&M, we have a 9-, almost 10-year head start on both of those teams being in the SEC," he said. "The rivalry has been gone for a while, but now it looks like it’s coming back. It’s time to just sack up and go play the game. We’re in a good position. We have a good coach. We have a good team. If they want to come to the SEC and see what it’s all about then we’ll welcome them with open arms. But it is no cakewalk and it is not the Big 12, so it should be interesting to see how things play out."

Texas A&M made its own move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2011 and Hookem.com reports they do not want Texas following in their footsteps.

While many fans would like to see the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry renewed, Aggies AD Ross Bjork did not appear to be happy with the news. "We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas," Bjork said, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Texas A&M is expected to vote against Texas joining the SEC, the article states.

SDS reports that Oklahoma will be one of the highest-ranked teams entering the 2021 season while Texas continues to rebuild.